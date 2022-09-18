Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Interfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $21.78. 4,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFSPF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

