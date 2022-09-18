Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 585.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 3.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 515,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 126,128 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

