Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Invesque from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Invesque Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Invesque has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

