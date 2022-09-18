IOI Token (IOI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $556,411.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $556,411.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOI Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.27 or 0.02546865 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00113300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00834569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token’s genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOI Token’s official website is traderacemanager.com.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.