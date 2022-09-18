IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head-To-Head Survey

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 2 2 3 0 2.14 Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $168.43, indicating a potential upside of 91.29%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 17.91% 10.31% 8.97% Maxeon Solar Technologies -31.64% -94.81% -26.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.03 $278.42 million $5.02 17.54 Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 1.45 -$254.52 million ($7.03) -3.64

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

