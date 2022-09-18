iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock worth $1,459,508. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $169.54.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.