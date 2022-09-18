IRISnet Price Tops $0.0196 (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and $1.12 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,099,282,332 coins and its circulating supply is 1,381,595,036 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

