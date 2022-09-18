Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.3 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

