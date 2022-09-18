IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut IronNet from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

IronNet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. IronNet has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,296 shares of company stock worth $203,232 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IronNet by 103.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IronNet by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 868,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IronNet by 759.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 446,832 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IronNet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

