IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut IronNet from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday.
IronNet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. IronNet has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IronNet
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IronNet by 103.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IronNet by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 868,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IronNet by 759.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 446,832 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IronNet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
IronNet Company Profile
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IronNet (IRNT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.