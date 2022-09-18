iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.07. 18,903,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

