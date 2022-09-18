iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,929 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

