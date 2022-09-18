iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Leo Brokerage LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leo Brokerage LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42.

