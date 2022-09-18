iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.8% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
