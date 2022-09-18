iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.8% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.