iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,728,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,312,000. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 785,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,340 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

