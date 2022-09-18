iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Friedenthal Financial’s 9th Largest Position

Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 270,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $60.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32.

