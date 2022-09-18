iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 271,948 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after buying an additional 191,389 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 4,445,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,174. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

