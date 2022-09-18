iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,994 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $735,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. 54,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,569. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

