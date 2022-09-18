iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

