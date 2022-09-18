iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 0.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of EMXC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

