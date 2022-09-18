iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 257,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,062. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,205 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 425,657 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 689,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter.

