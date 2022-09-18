iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

