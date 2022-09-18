iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS VLUE traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $90.32. 806,318 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

