iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. 5,079,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.