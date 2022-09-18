iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 218.7% during the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,079,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

