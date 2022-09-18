iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 5,079,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.