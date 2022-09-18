iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Trimmed by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 5,079,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

