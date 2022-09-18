iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $148.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

