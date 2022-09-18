iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.