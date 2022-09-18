iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lowered by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 153,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 150,743 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,472,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,146. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

