iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $238.06. 1,533,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.