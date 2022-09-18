iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IJH stock opened at $238.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.48.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.