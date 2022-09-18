iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

