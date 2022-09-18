iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 290,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,533. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

