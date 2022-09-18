iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

