iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $109.70. 2,758,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

