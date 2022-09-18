Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Itafos Price Performance

Shares of MBCF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

About Itafos

(Get Rating)

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

