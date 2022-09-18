Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Itafos Price Performance
Shares of MBCF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.
About Itafos
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itafos (MBCF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.