Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of ITCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
