IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. 31,914,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,717,800. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

