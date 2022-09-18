IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,338. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

