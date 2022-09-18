IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.