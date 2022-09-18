IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,747,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,380,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

