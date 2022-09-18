IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $75.25. 6,718,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

