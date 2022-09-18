IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

