IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

BA traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,310,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

