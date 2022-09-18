IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. 1,973,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,168. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,351 shares of company stock worth $58,525,112. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.