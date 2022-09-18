Jackpot (777) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,936,858 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
