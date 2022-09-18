Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGGCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

