JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 165,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

