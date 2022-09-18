JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %
JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 165,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JAKK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
