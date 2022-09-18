Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

JAPAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.38. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

