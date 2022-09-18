Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,486 shares in the company, valued at $84,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 10.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,780. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

